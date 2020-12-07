Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna squashes rumours of NOT eating and shares photos of her scrumptious meal

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna aka Bani's latest social media post, proves that she is a 'true blue foodie' as she relishes a scrumptious meal. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna is hands-down the most relatable and adored celebrity of the Indian Television world. With her scintillating acting prowess, her friendly nature, and her fun-loving personality, Surbhi has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers. Currently, the actress is making heads turn with her mindblowing performance in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. While she is impressing viewers with her onscreen avatar, Surbhi is also ensuring to keep her fans engaged with her social media handle.

Recently, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a post that has caught everyone's attention. In the post, she has squashed some rumours about herself. Confused, are you? Well, Surbhi has quashed rumours of her not eating well, and shared some pictures of her enjoying a scrumptious meal. If you're a Surbhi Chandna fan, you might know her love for food. However, ever since Surbhi became the 'sarvashresth Naagin' she has been controlling her diet, and the results of it are visible with her sexy figure. However, it looks like Surbhi was tried with people thinking that she is not eating properly, and thus decided to squash the rumors herself.

She shared some beautiful pictures from her weekend dinner date, and wrote, 'For the Ones who think I don’t eat I do and I live to eat.' Well, this proves that Surbhi is a 'true blue foodie.' She might manage to control her diet, but her love for food will never change. She looks beautiful in the white top, and the stastifaction on her face cannot be put into words.

Take a look at Surbhi's recent post here:

Now, if you're wondering how Surbhi maintains a fit bod despite consuming such delectable food, it is the balance between eating and working out. She works out regularly to be in shape, and send a good message across, but does not mind relishing good food during her cheat days. Balancing between food, diet, and workout is the trick Surbhi follows! What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

