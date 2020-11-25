Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna steals hearts in a red saree as she strikes stunning poses in her PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is currently seen playing the female lead in Naagin 5. The show also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles.

Surbhi Chandna is currently on cloud nine as she has been receiving a humongous response from the audience owing to her stint in Naagin 5. Moreover, the actress never fails to keep the fans updated with whatever is happening in her life through social media. Right from sharing BTS pictures to giving glimpses of her stylish looks, Surbhi surely knows how to keep the audience engaged. She also enjoys a huge fan base on her personal handle reasons being quite obvious.

Meanwhile, the actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle that are hard to miss. She stuns in a shimmery red saree teamed up with an embellished strapless blouse that can be seen in the pictures. Surbhi’s latest look is surely a treat for her fans as she sports curly hair instead of the usual straight one. She opts for a neutral makeup look with blush-filled cheeks and nude lip colour.

Check out the pictures below:

The Naagin 5 actress also reveals her love for red in the caption that reads, “Red is the Ultimate Cure for Sadness - Bill Blass.” Talking about the supernatural drama, it also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal apart from Surbhi Chandna. The audience is smitten by her on-screen chemistry with Sharad and often root for them on social media. Meanwhile, the actress has been earlier a part of many other popular shows that include Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2, and more. As of now, she is receiving a lot of accolades owing to her spectacular performances in Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna Instagram

