Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna stuns in desi avatar as she flaunts a saree in her new PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna currently appears in the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the role of Bani. Meanwhile, check out one of her pictures from the set.

Surbhi Chandna has been an inevitable part of numerous shows till date. The actress has aced every character she has played in the shows. Apart from her acting skills, Surbhi is also known for her beauty and, of course, unique style sense. The actress grabs everyone’s attention whenever she steps out or shares her pictures on social media. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most fashionable celebs in the Indian television industry, and there is no denying this fact.

As we speak of this, we have come across a new picture of Surbhi Chandna that is hard to miss. The actress wears a baby pink-coloured saree teamed up with a matching full sleeve blouse. By having a look at the picture, one can figure out that it has been clicked on the sets of her latest show Naagin 5. Her makeup game is also on point as she lets down her way hair in the picture.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s picture below:

On the professional front, the actress currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5 that also features Mohit Malik and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Surbhi plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama, which is currently in its fifth season. Before that, the actress last featured in Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani. As of now, she is receiving praise for her brilliant acting prowess in Ekta Kapoor’s show. What are your thoughts about Surbhi Chandna’s latest avatar? Do let us know in the comments section.

