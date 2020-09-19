  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna stuns in desi avatar as she flaunts a saree in her new PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna currently appears in the show Naagin 5 in which she plays the role of Bani. Meanwhile, check out one of her pictures from the set.
40377 reads Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna stuns in desi avatar as she flaunts a saree in her new PHOTO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Surbhi Chandna has been an inevitable part of numerous shows till date. The actress has aced every character she has played in the shows. Apart from her acting skills, Surbhi is also known for her beauty and, of course, unique style sense. The actress grabs everyone’s attention whenever she steps out or shares her pictures on social media. It won’t be wrong to call her one of the most fashionable celebs in the Indian television industry, and there is no denying this fact.

As we speak of this, we have come across a new picture of Surbhi Chandna that is hard to miss. The actress wears a baby pink-coloured saree teamed up with a matching full sleeve blouse. By having a look at the picture, one can figure out that it has been clicked on the sets of her latest show Naagin 5. Her makeup game is also on point as she lets down her way hair in the picture.

Check out Surbhi Chandna’s picture below:

On the professional front, the actress currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5 that also features Mohit Malik and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. Surbhi plays the role of Bani in the supernatural drama, which is currently in its fifth season. Before that, the actress last featured in Sanjivani in which she played the role of Dr. Ishani. As of now, she is receiving praise for her brilliant acting prowess in Ekta Kapoor’s show. What are your thoughts about Surbhi Chandna’s latest avatar? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's 'pool romance' has left VaNi fans stunned; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement