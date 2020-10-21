  1. Home
Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is a vision in white in her new PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna's pictures always grab attention whenever they are posted on social media. Meanwhile, check out the latest ones from her Instagram handle.
Mumbai
Surbhi Chandna is currently winning hearts by showcasing her acting prowess once again in Naagin 5. For the unversed, the actress plays the role of Bani in the show. Meanwhile, she also happens to be an avid social media user and keeps on updating the fans with whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Be it sharing BTS pictures or be it giving glimpses of photoshoots, Surbhi does it all and her social media timeline is proof.

While we speak of this, the actress has treated her followers with a few more pictures that are worth a glimpse. Surbhi is wearing a white flared sleeve V-neck dress in which she looks undeniably ravishing. The stunning beauty’s killer expressions add further oomph here and leave us in complete awe of her. She opts for a dewy makeup look with a peachy-pink tone on the cheeks and glossy lip colour. And of course, her eyeliner-rimmed eyes do the rest of the talking!

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For the LOVE Of WHITE

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (officialsurbhic) on

As has been mentioned above, Surbhi Chandna currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5. The supernatural drama also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. The audience is loving her on-screen chemistry with Malhotra in the same. Many of them were disappointed when the actor had to take a break from the shoot after having tested positive for COVID-19. However, he soon announced his return to the show sometime back on social media after having fully recovered from the virus. 

Also Read: Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is all decked up in red as she strikes a stunning pose for the camera; See PHOTO

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

