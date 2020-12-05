Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna wins the internet with her killer expressions as she slays a white saree; PICS

Surbhi Chandna is currently earning praise for her stint in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress us whenever she shares something on social media. Especially after venturing into the Naagin franchise, the actress has made sure to give glimpses of her stunning looks from the show on her personal handle. Though she has been a part of many popular TV shows, the kind of love and response she has been getting after Naagin 5 is unmatchable. The gorgeous beauty has been earlier a part of popular shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani.

Meanwhile, Surbhi has once again stolen our hearts with her recent pictures that have been posted on social media. The actress looks like a dream as she wears a white saree teamed up with an embellished pink blouse that can be seen in the pictures. She also wears a pair of funky jhumkas and pink bangles that further compliment her entire outfit. Surbhi leaves her lustrous hair open as usual while opting for blue eyeliner-rimmed eyes and soft pink lip colour.

Check out her pictures below:

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna plays the female lead Bani in Naagin 5. The supernatural drama also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in the lead roles. The audience is all praises for Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the show. Earlier, , Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar made cameo appearances in the present season to carry forward the story. Prior to this, Surbhi appeared in the show Sanjivani 2 co-starring Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Gurdeep Kohli, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

