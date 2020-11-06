Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna's candid moment with Sharad Malhotra in a BTS photo is hard to miss

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's on-screen chemistry is loved by the audience in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out a BTS picture of the duo.

If there is one show that has been receiving tremendous response from the audience of late, it is definitely Naagin 5. The supernatural drama premiered on August 9, 2020, and has been entertaining the viewers to the fullest since then. It has kept the audience occupied with some unexpected twists and turns. One of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity is the on-screen chemistry between Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra. Fans have been rooting for the duo right from the beginning.

Meanwhile, the actress, who plays the role of Bani in the show, has shared a BTS picture on her Instagram handle that is surely hard to miss. The actress and co-star Sharad are seen twinning in black outfits as they look down from the first floor of a house. However, what catches our attention is Surbhi’s quirky gesture as she looks towards the camera. Well, the fans will surely not like to miss this amazing VaNi moment!

Check out the picture below:

Apart from Surbhi and Sharad, Naagin 5 also features Mohit Sehgal and Swarda Thigale in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the latest promo of the supernatural drama has further left the fans excited for its upcoming episode. That is because Surbhi aka Bani will be finally transforming into her Sarvashresth Naagin avatar very soon. The promo also shows a mystery woman whose identity is yet to be revealed. Well, we will have to wait a little more time to know what happens next in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

