Naagin 5: After Paras Chhabra, Varun Sood in talks for the male lead of the Ekta Kapoor show?

Reports have it that Splitsvilla fame Varun Sood might take on the male lead in the supernatural thriller. Here's what we know.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin has been quite the franchise since the very beginning and while Naagin 4 is yet to come to an end, there have been constant reports about the new season already. Kapoor had confirmed the reports about Naagin 4 being wrapped up once the lockdown is over thereby making way for Naagin 5 and also added how there will be further updates regarding the show soon. And now, it looks like we know about more than just the promo.

Reports have it that Varun Sood, popular for MTV reality shows, might be taking on the role of the male leads. In fact, reports have it that he has been confirmed for the same. It was recently that were were also reports about Paras Chhabra being approached for the show, however, we don't have any confirmation on the cast just yet. In fact, we also reported how Surbhi Chandna, and have also been in talks for Naagin 5.

The Government had given permission to resume shoots rather recently and hence, everyone has been gearing up for the same. However, strict rules and regulations have been laid out in order to keep up with the Coronavirus outbreak. While there have been reports about shoots resuming soon and shows going on-air, some actors have also expressed their concern about shooting right now, and hence, it leaves us wondering as to how will things roll out.

ALSO READ: Paras Chhabra gets ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri's name tattoo replaced with the Bigg Boss eye

Credits :Tellychakkar

Share your comment ×