Naagin 5 Airing Date: Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna's supernatural TV drama to premiere on THIS day

The launch date of Ekta Kapoor's much-awaited supernatural drama Naagin 5 has been revealed. Here's when the Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna starrer shw will hit the screens.

Naagin 5 fans, it is time to rejoice, as, after a long wait, an important detail about the upcoming show has been unveiled. The makers have revealed the release date of Naagin 5, and it will leave you surprised. Well, the upcoming supernatural drama is all set to hit the screens this week on August 9 (2020). Yes, you read that right! Just a few days are left for Naagin 5's premiere, as the much-awaited show is all set to enthrall us from 9th August.

The makers released a short clip featuring the new Naagin in town , as they announced the on-air date of Naagin 5. In the teaser, Hina looks gorgeous as she dons a golden-colored corset blouse paired with a maroon colored skirt. Her bold makeup, jewelry, curled up hair accentuates her 'icchadhari naagin' avatar. Just a week ago, the first promo starring Hina Khan had been dropped, wherein she was tagged as the 'most powerful naagin.'

Now, this teaser reveals that Hina in her naagin look is back to complete her unfinished work from the past, and she will begin a new war in the naagin universe. Well, ever since Hina joined the Naagin clan, fans have been waiting to know more about her character. While no revelations have been made yet, this is the first time her Naagin look has been revealed officially by the makers. While Hina will have a short-lived role, Surbhi Chandna will carry it further as the lead in the Naagin 5.

Take a look at Naagin 5's new teaser here:

Just like Naagin 4, the fifth installment of the successful franchise will also air on the weekends, i.e. Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Colors TV. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 5's premiere? Let us know in the comment section below.

