Naagin 5: Amid IPL fever; fans of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra trend Vani Ki Shaadi to share excitement

Fans have been trending the hashtag Vani Ki Shaadi as they gear up for the upcoming episodes of Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's Naagin 5.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra have been able to create a fan base of their own ever since they had their first scene in Naagin 5. The show has managed to tap on the onscreen chemistry of the duo making fans gush already. In a small teaser shared earlier, it is known that Veer (Sharad) will marry Bani (Surbhi) to seek revenge. The wedding scene is full of angst and fans have been rooting for the electrifying chemistry shared by their now favourite couple Vani.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna on her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in Naagin 5: I am amazed at the response

Surbhi and Sharad had in interviews with us expressed how overwhelmed they have been feeling seeing the response to their chemistry onscreen. Surbhi told us, "It is amazing. Usually for any couple to built, it takes episodes and we are just biweekly. We don't even come everyday. I am just amazed with the response. We haven't even spoken much In the episodes, we are still just conveying with eyes. There is a sweet love story with Mohit and fire with Sharad."

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×