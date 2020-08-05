Naagin 5: Amika Shail to join the star cast including Surbhi Chandna, Hina Khan & others in supernatural drama

Amika Shail will be reportedly playing a pivotal role in Naagin 5. The supernatural drama will premiere on 9th August 2020.

It is time for the fans to rejoice as Naagin 5 will be going on air soon. The makers of the show have already announced the release date which is 9th August 2020. Many viewers were disappointed to know that Naagin 4 would end soon. However, Ekta Kapoor came out with yet another huge surprise that turned out to be the fifth installment of the show. The new star cast of the popular supernatural drama has been revealed already.

Now, another popular face will be joining Naagin 5 as reported by a media portal. Yes, we are talking about Amika Shail here. The actress has been a part of various other shows like Divya Drishti, Balveer Returns, Udaan, etc. Moreover, she is also a part of the movie Laxmmi Bomb co-starring and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. As per sources, Amika will play a significant and positive role in the show that is nearing its premiere date.

Meanwhile, the makers of Naagin 5 have released the first promo of the show featuring sometime back. She has been tagged as the ‘most powerful Naagin.’ However, the surprising part here is that the gorgeous diva will be doing a short-lived role in the show. Instead, Surbhi Chandna of Sanjivani fame will be playing the female lead in Naagin 5.

