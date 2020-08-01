Naagin 5: Anita Hassanandani goes 'waah' after she finds a portrait of Hina Khan as powerful serpent on sets

Admittedly, Hina Khan looked amazing in her first look as Naagin for the fifth season. Donning a golden-colored corset blouse with a maroon coloured high slit skirt, she dazzled like never before.

It was only recently that it was officially announced that will be the 'most powerful' of all Naagins in Naagin 5. The actress recently started shooting for the show and even teased us with a bit of a sneak peak. Admittedly, Hina looked amazing in her first look as Naagin. Donning a golden colored corset blouse with a maroon coloured high slit skirt, she dazzled like never before.

Looks like Hina shot for her portrait on her first day. , who was on set, shared a portrait image of Hina as Naagin on her Instagram story and wrote, 'waah'. Hina reciprocated the love by sharing it. It will be interesting to see how the story unfolds further. Meanwhile, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan, joined Nia Sharma and in the finale episodes of Naagin 4. The wrap up videos from the sets certainly made everyone emotional.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Jyoti on Naagin 4 finale: It felt like a homecoming; Had fun working with all Naagins

Surbhi Jyoti shared with Pinkvilla that the finale episodes are going to be grand. She said, "For me, it was like a homecoming because my season was the longest-running season so I had experienced it the most. Of course, it was successful and I have had the best of the memories during the shoot and people have given me so much love. Now that the news is out that I will be part of the finale, people are sending me so much love that it is overwhelming. Even during the shoot, it felt like a homecoming because the team is the same, direction, camera people, I really want people to watch this finale because they will love it. It is very interesting."

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×