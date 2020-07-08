  1. Home
Naagin 5: Asha Negi REACTS to rumours of being a part of the supernatural drama; Here's what she has to say

Rumours of Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi being roped in to play a pivotal role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5 had been doing the rounds. Now, the beautiful actress has finally reacted to the news and revealed if she is going to be a part of Naagin 5 or not. Read on.
Naagin 5 is one of the most-awaited shows, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that she is soon going to bring the fifth season of her supernatural drama series Naagin, fans' excitement has increased a top-notch. With each passing day, some news regarding Naagin 5 makes headlines, leaving fans intrigued. In the latest, it was rumored that Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi will be seen in the show. 

A report in a leading entertainment portal (Telly Chakkar) stated that the actress has been roped in to play a pivotal character in Naagin 5. The news of Asha's entry in Naagin 5 made many heads turn, and fans were excited to know more about her character. However, the actress has finally reacted to the speculations of her being a part of Naagin 5, and her response may leave many disappointed. Talking to another leading portal (Spotboye), Asha revealed that she has not been approached for the show, and is not going to feature in it. Yes, Asha has squashed the rumours and confirmed that she is not going to be a part of Naagin 5. The actress said that the news is not true, and it is just a rumour. 

Talking about Asha, she will soon be making her big Bollywood debut in the movie 'Ludo'. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles. 

Meanwhile, the shooting of the final episodes of Naagin 4 has begun, and the show will air soon. The finale of Naagin 4 is expected to reveal many secrets attached to the lal tekri temple. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 4 finale and Naagin 5 beginning? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Tellychakkar / Spotboye

