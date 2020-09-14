Naagin 5: Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi pokes fun at Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's show; Fans hit back

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi recently took a jibe at Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. He shared a scene featuring Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) and poked fun. Here's how the show's fans replied.

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) has been keeping fans hooked with interesting twists and turns. The supernatural drama has become the talking, owing to the big revelations. Recently on the show, Bani and Jay, get to know their true identities as they recollect their past. While Bani understands that she is Adi Naagin (the most powerful shape-shifting serpent), Jay learns of him being Naag Hriday. The two also recall how Cheel (Veer), ruined their love story in the past, and decide to take revenge.

While fans are loving the intriguing twists in the supernatural thriller, recently, Manu Punjabi mocked the Ekta Kapoor drama on his social media handle. Manu Punjabi, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 10, took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Naagin 5. He shared a picture of a scene featuring Surbhi and Mohit. The picture shows the duo's snake-fangs sticking out, and he called it a 'tamasha.' He laughed out, claiming that anything is shown on TV.

While some users were shocked to see the photo, fans of Naagin 5, hit back at Manu, for trolling the show without having any knowledge about it. They schooled him for not 'checking facts' and said that it was a 'fan-made photo' that he had shared. Yes, several viewers of Naagin 5, claimed that there was no such scene in the show and it is a fan-made edit. They also asked him to be more careful before poking fun at others or trying to troll with half knowledge.

Take a look at Manu's tweet on Naagin 5 and fans' replies:

Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5 #nagin Comment PLEASE pic.twitter.com/7ZQC7GMtSd — Manu Punjabi (@manupunjabim3) September 13, 2020

It's edit yr jisne post kiya usko thoda toh knowledge lena chahiye before posting — Sana Shaikh (@SabaSha90210561) September 14, 2020

Seriously..you don't even understand whether the pic is edited or not...but will come to give the constructive criticism pic.twitter.com/6OWuFNno4r — I_am_sai (@Iamsai78125574) September 14, 2020

The above picture is edited same like this one Better you do some work before posting such stuff pic.twitter.com/ex4QUIk1uo — Mashroom (@thenerdsays) September 14, 2020

same on u sir, without knowing or watching the show trolling not good Brother

Became fame bz of BB ,Dont open ur mouth — Janaani_Shan (@Jana09_shan) September 14, 2020

