  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi pokes fun at Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's show; Fans hit back

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi recently took a jibe at Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. He shared a scene featuring Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Mohit Sehgal (Jay) and poked fun. Here's how the show's fans replied.
146243 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 06:01 am
Naagin 5: Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi pokes fun at Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's show; Fans hit backNaagin 5: Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi pokes fun at Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal's show; Fans hit back
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) has been keeping fans hooked with interesting twists and turns. The supernatural drama has become the talking, owing to the big revelations. Recently on the show, Bani and Jay, get to know their true identities as they recollect their past. While Bani understands that she is Adi Naagin (the most powerful shape-shifting serpent), Jay learns of him being Naag Hriday. The two also recall how Cheel (Veer), ruined their love story in the past, and decide to take revenge. 

While fans are loving the intriguing twists in the supernatural thriller, recently, Manu Punjabi mocked the Ekta Kapoor drama on his social media handle. Manu Punjabi, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 10, took to his Twitter account to poke fun at Naagin 5. He shared a picture of a scene featuring Surbhi and Mohit. The picture shows the duo's snake-fangs sticking out, and he called it a 'tamasha.' He laughed out, claiming that anything is shown on TV. 

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a red lehenga as she preps up to marry beau Jay

While some users were shocked to see the photo, fans of Naagin 5, hit back at Manu, for trolling the show without having any knowledge about it. They schooled him for not 'checking facts' and said that it was a 'fan-made photo' that he had shared. Yes, several viewers of Naagin 5, claimed that there was no such scene in the show and it is a fan-made edit. They also asked him to be more careful before poking fun at others or trying to troll with half knowledge. 

Take a look at Manu's tweet on Naagin 5 and fans' replies: 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement