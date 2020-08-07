Naagin 5: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to join Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna's show? Here's what she has to say

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was last seen in Bigg Boss season 13, has been apportioned for Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5. Here's what she has to say about being a part of the Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna starrer.

Naagin 5 is creating a lot of buzz among fans, and rightly so as and Surbhi Chandna will be seen unleashing their Naagin avatars. While fans wait for the new cast to spread their magic in the supernatural drama, there's another famous Telly Town actress, who has been approached for the show. We're talking about none other than, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devo, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13 has been approached by the makers of Naagin 5.

The actress has been approached to play an interesting cameo in the supernatural drama. Revealing if she will join the show or not, Devoleena said that she is still contemplating about it. The actress has not decided if she will accept the offer of a cameo or not in Naagin 5, however, she would love to be a part of the successful Naagin franchise. She is in awe of the series and is eager to work with TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor.

Devoleena became a household name as Gopi Bahu in Star Plus's show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She had replaced Giaa Manek as Gopi opposite Mohammad Nazim aka Ahem Modi. She had to leave hosted BB 13 mid-way owing to her back injury.

Talking about Naagin 5, it is all set to hit the screens in two days, which is on August 9 (2020). Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra's first looks from the show has taken the internet by storm. Surbhi Chandna will headline the show after Hina Khan's character bids adieu.

Whether Devoleena will give a nod to Naagin 5 or not is yet to be known, but if she does, her fans are surely going to love this surprise. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 5's grand premiere? Let us know in the comment section below.

