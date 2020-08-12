Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Cheel Aakesh wraps up shoot; Thanks team for making every moment memorable

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who will be seen as Cheel Aakesh in Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna starrer Naagin 5, has wrapped up his shoot for the supernatural drama. Here are some glimpses of his last day shoot on the sets of Naagin 5.

When the news of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar being roped in for Naagin 5 was announced, his fans went gaga. The excitement intensified when Dheeraj's look from the supernatural drama was unveiled. He plays an eagle and his intense look left everyone thrilled. The actor was introduced as the antagonist Cheel Aakesh, who turned out to be the villain in Mohit Malhotra (Hriday Naag) and 's (Sarvashreshtha Adi Naagin) age-old love story. Cheel Aakesh obsessively falls in love with Naagin, but his love remains unrequited and thus begins the tale of love and hatred.

The viewers got a glimpse of the new season of the supernatural thriller last week, but the story is yet to be uncovered. While fans yearn to see the upcoming episode this weekend, Dheeraj has already wrapped up his shoot for Naagin 5. Yes, the handsome actor has completed his shooting schedule of Naagin 5 and shared some glimpses of his last day shoot on the sets on his Instagram handle. Dheeraj had a cameo in the show and has finally bid adieu to the crew.

The actor revealed that he had an amazing time shooting for the character with the Naagin 5 team. He shared some happy pictures from his last day Naagin 5 shoot, with the cast and crew. He also expressed his gratitude towards the team for making every moment memorable.

Take a look at Dheeraj's last day shoot pictures for Naagin 5:

Like Dheeraj, Hina's character will also exit the show soon, and the story of Naagin 5 will then be carried by Surbhi Chandna as the lead. Are you excited to see Naagin 5's upcoming episodes? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Sharad Malhotra's character details in the Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna starrer REVEALED

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×