Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar excited to play lead on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural drama: It’s a dream for any actor

As the fans are speculating about the female lead of Naagin 5, the makers have roped in Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen as the male lead of the show.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has brought the normal life to a halt. And just like everything else, several shows also witnessed an abrupt break as the entertainment industry had a shutdown for over three months. Interestingly, Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Naagin 4 also faced the brunt and despite starting with a bang in December 2019, the show will soon be pulling its curtains down. While the fans are disheartened with the news, the television czarina had announced the next season of the popular supernatural drama.

Ever since then, there have been speculations about who will be the lead stars of Naagin 5. And now as per the recent update, the makers have finalised the male lead of the show. Yes! Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen playing the lead in Naagin 5. Sharing his excitement about the same, the handsome hunk told India Today that being a part of the Naagin franchise is a treat for any actor.

“This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with COLORS again,” Dheeraj added.

As of now, the team of Naagin 4 team, starring Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria have been shooting for the climax of the show. Although the date for the show’s end hasn’t been revealed, it is expected to go off air soon.

