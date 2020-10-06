Naagin 5: Dheeraj Dhoopar to replace Sharad Malhotra temporarily; To RETURN as Cheel opposite Surbhi Chandna

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra is in-home quarantine after he tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Owing to this, Dheeraj Dhoopar is going to return to the supernatural drama and take over Sharad's character for the time being. Read on to know more.

Naagin 5 has been receiving love from the viewers ever since its beginning. While fans were loving Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's chemistry in the show, they got a piece of sad news recently. Sharad has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and is under home-quarantine following safety rules. With the plot focussing on Banoi (Surbhi) and Veer's (Sharad) life after marriage in the show, the makers seem to be in a fix to move the story further.

However, we have now learnt that Sharad will be replaced temporarily on Naagin 5. Yes, till the time Sharad does not complete his treatment and recover from the disease, another actor is going to take his place. Well, this actor has already been a part of Naagin 5 in its initial stage and played Sharad's character before. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Dheeraj Dhoopar. Dheeraj is going to fill in Sharad's shoes temporarily on the show as Veer, and reprise his role as Cheel.

Dheeraj left everyone startled with his acting prowess, conviction, and performance in the show previously. Reportedly, Dheeraj will begin shooting for Naagin 5 from today (Tuesday). Audiences have already loved Dheeraj and 's (aka former Adi Naagin) chemistry at the start of the supernatural drama. Now, it would be interesting to see Dheeraj and Surbhi's chemistry on the show. Also, would it be intriguing to see, if makers and writers, alter the plot, or continue with the same track?

Besides Sharad, his co-actor Aakash Talwar and Naagin 5's director have also been detected with the virus. Surbhi and Mohit have tested negative for COVID-19, they shared this news on their social media handles. What are your thoughts on this shift in Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

