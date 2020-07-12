  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor says she is clueless of who the real 'Naagin' is; REVEALS promo to be shot soon

Ekta Kapoor recently gave a glimpse of her virtual meetings with the Naagin 5 creative team. While the TV Czarina revealed that the promo of the upcoming supernatural drama will be shot soon, she also mentioned that she is not aware of who the real 'Naagin' is this time. Read on to know more.
8398 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor says she is clueless of who the real 'Naagin' is; REVEALS promo to be shot soon Naagin 5: Ekta Kapoor says she is clueless of who the real 'Naagin' is; REVEALS promo to be shot soon
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Naagin 5, a show that everyone is eagerly waiting for. While the Naagin 4 has not ended yet, the buzz around Naagin 5 is top-notch. Ever since TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor announced that she is soon going to bring a brand new and fresh season of her supernatural drama Naagin, viewers are getting curious to know more about the show. From the cast to the storyline to the lead actors, fans of the supernatural thriller are intrigued to know every little detail of Naagin 5. 

While the makers of the show have not revealed any specific detail, they have started preparing for Naagin 5 in full swing. From deciding the actors to writing the script, Naagin 5 preparations are being carried on enthusiastically by its creative team. Just yesterday (June 11, 2020), Ekta gave a glimpse of her virtual (via video call) meetings with the Naagin 5 creative team, and it is filled with surprises for the show's fans. In the video, Ekta reveals that she will be shooting for Naagin 5 promo very soon, however, she has a hurdle. 

Worry not, the TV Czarina said that she is prepped up shoot an interesting promo of Naagin 5 at the earliest, but she is not aware of who the 'real Naagin' is this time. Yes, Ekta revealed that she is clueless about who the real 'Naagin' is as her team is refusing to give her the details. However, she did drop hints that the fifth season of Naagin will have two serpents. 

Though the makers of Naagin 5 are not yet ready to reveal the name of the new 'Naagin's', we at Pinkvilla have some goofy information for you. From what we (Pinkvilla) know and have heard, Surbhi Chandna and Asha Negi are most likely to do it. Yes, there are high chances that Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna and Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi will play the female leads in Naagin 5. 

Take a look at Ekta's virtual chat with the Naagin 5 team: 

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Hina Khan may have a cameo in Naagin 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think will be the Naagin of the supernatural drama this season? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement