Naagin 5: Everything you need to know about the fifth season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama

Naagin 5: As Ekta Kapoor gears up for the fifth season of her Naagin franchise, here's all you need to know about the supernatural thriller. Read on.

Naagin 5 has become the most discussed topic right now. Just around a week ago, Ekta Kapoor shared a piece of news that left Naagin fans with a bittersweet feeling. Putting speculations to rest, Ekta revealed that she is bringing Naagin 4 to an end, and cleared the air about a new season. She apologized to Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, , Jasmin Bhasin, , and other actors from the Naagin 4 cast for failing them with the season and announcing its closure. She revealed that she failed to do justice to Naagin 4's plotline and owing to the Coronavirus situations she has to take a call to pull the plug of Naagin 4. However, she assured everyone that she will give the season a logical and fantastic end.

Not only this, but Ekta also confirmed that Naagin 4's end, will be the beginning of Naagin 5. Yes, she said that they're shutting Naagin 4 to pave way for Naagin 5. Ekta assured that Naagin 5 will be a fresh, new, creative, and much better version in her supernatural drama franchise, and she won't let anyone down with the plot in the fifth season but only make it more interesting. Ever since Ekta announced Naagin 5, fans cannot keep calm and are yearning to know its details. From the 'icchadhari naagin' to the male lead to the story, viewers are highly curious to know how Naagin is going to be. Today, we list down everything that you need to know and must know about Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural thriller Naagin 5.

All the things you need to know about Naagin 5:

1. Naagin 5 will go on air immediately after Naaagin 4's finale episode. Yes, the first episode of the fifth season will roll out right after Naagin 4 ends. The works of the story and script have already begun, and Ekta along with her team is working on the plot and the cast.

2. Ever since Naagin 5 was announced, the curiosity around the show's cast begun. One of the first names to be speculated be become Ekta's new naagin is 'Mahek Chahal'. Reports stated that the Bigg Boss 5 runner up had been approached and was in talks with the production team. However, the actress denied any such news on her Instagram story, saying that she is not doing Naagin 5 nor has she been approached by the channel (i.e. Colors TV).

3. The second name on the list is of TV's most loved, Dipika Kakar. News reports have transpired doing rounds that the Hum Kahaan Tum actress had been approached by the makers. Apparently, Ekta had been keen on getting Kakar onboard for the longest time, and with Naagin 5 happening it looks like Dipika might be a part of the supernatural drama. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

4. Another name that has been rising high in the Naagin 5 lead actress race is that of . Well, the beautiful actress's name has come up as fans' demand. Yes, many fans are keen to see Hina play the role of a shape-shifting female cobra on the show. Yet again, no reports of her being finalized as a part of the show have been out yet.

5. Some gossip mills also suggested that had been roped as the female lead in Naagin 5. Along with the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, it was also said that Kratika Sengar would also be seen. Much to everyone's dismay, Divyanka rubbished the rumours on her Twitter handle and called it 'false news.'

6. Talking about the male of the show, two names from the Bigg Boss 13 house have been doing rounds. Well, we're talking about Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra. Yes, Asim and Paras' name also popped up in the race for Naagin 5 cast. While Asim denied the news of taking up the show, there has been no response from Paras yet. So, it may happen that we get to see Paras in Naagin 5, but there's no official confirmation yet.

7. Apart from Paras and Asim, another name that was the first in the male lead to come out was that of Shivin Narang. Yes, it was heard that the Beyhadh 2 actor was approached for the show, and was in talks to be a part of Naagin 5. But, neither Shivin nor the makers have issued any official confirmation yet.

8. The first look of Naagin 5 has apparently been revealed by the show's creative director Mukta Dhond. Yes, you read that right! A photo Mukta Dhond created a storm on the internet some days ago, and it is touted to be the first poster of Naagin 5. In the picture, a woman can be seen standing and joining hands in front of a temple. However, we cannot see the face of the lady, as her back is facing the camera, and the photo is quite blurred.

Well, these speculations and rumours revolving around Naagin 5's lead actor, actress, the supporting cast, the show's storyline, its release date and more will be put to an end, when TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor sends out some official information and clears the air for us. Until then, we can only wait, watch and hope that this season's cast and plotline have the magic that we all desire for. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

