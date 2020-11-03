Naagin 5 EXCLUSIVE: Mohit Sehgal’s role to end soon? New love triangle to be brought in Surbhi, Sharad’s show

We hear that Mohit Sehgal's (Jay/ Aadi Naag) character will soon end on Naagin 5 with his true intentions exposed. Read deets inside.

Naagin 5 has been focusing on the budding love story between Sharad Malhotra and Surbhi Chandna’s characters as Cheel and Naagin. The show is the fifth season in the franchise and has already been receiving lots of love. Naagin 5 fans have been hailing Surbhi and Sharad’s onscreen chemistry and have already shipped them as VaNi. It is well known that when the show started, the love story between Mohit and Surbhi was supposed to be of centre focus but given that fans loved VaNi from the first episode itself, the makers decided to make some changes.

Now with VaNi stealing the show, and Mohit aka Aadi Naag’s intentions already exposed in front of Veer, his character is nearing an end. We hear that Mohit’s character will soon end on the show with his true intentions exposed. Once Veer will find out about Bani being a Naagin, they will be hot and cold to each other but makers, we hear, are keen to introduce another girl to develop a new love triangle. Well, this definitely is a tried and tested formula for the franchise. The show has been faring decently on TRP list but is still unable to meet the expectations one has from the franchise. Hence, the makers are trying their best to keep the audience hooked by introducing new twists to the storylines.

Meanwhile, Surbhi and Sharad were both extremely overwhelmed with the response to their onscreen chemistry. Sharad had even shared his wife’s reaction to it. He said that she found the chemistry very seamless. “She told me that it looks effortless, it looks like both of you guys are not making any effort. As viewers, people are loving it. I am looking forward to more scenes with her,” he said.

