Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra calls shooting at home amid COVID 19 ‘awkward’: Can’t be a permanent solution

Television actor Sharad Malhotra has expressed his views on the current work-from-home situation during the Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

The second wave of Coronavirus has led to a spike in cases in the country. Amid the pandemic, people have resorted to a virtual lifestyle. Several schools and colleges have moved to online platforms to continue education and Offices have also started running virtually. Bollywood and Television actors have moved to different cities to proceed with their shooting schedules as most places have imposed restrictions. Stars are also filming from their own houses during this time. Actor Sharad Malhotra has opened up about working amid the pandemic.

The actor, who was last seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5, has been shooting from home and admits that it can get ‘awkward’ sometimes, explaining that the work from home scenario can only be a temporary solution. “Though we’re left with no other choice, this can work only for the moment, and can’t be a permanent solution,” he added. The actor elaborated that it is always better to meet people in person. While the current working situation has made things difficult, the actor emphasized the importance of staying indoors during the pandemic.

The actor asserted how we have gotten used to the virtual lifestyle despite the discomfort and added that we can’t ‘afford’ to step out of our house. He explained that all he wants is to be back on the set. He added how difficult it is for him to stay at home during these unprecedented times. “I hope things open up soon; we’re expecting normalcy earlier next month,” he shared.

Credits :Hindustan Times

