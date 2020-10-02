  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Actor under home quarantine

Sharad Malhotra who is currently seen in the show Naagin 5, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, his wife has tested negative for the same.
13787 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Actor under home quarantine
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in the show Naagin 5, has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, that’s right. According to a report by TOI, the actor developed mild symptoms on Thursday. For the unversed, he was busy shooting for the supernatural drama of late. He reportedly took advice from doctors about the same and underwent the COVID-19 test that came out positive. The actor himself has confirmed the same and said that he has quarantined himself at home as of now.

Malhotra has further mentioned that his wife has tested negative for the same and that she continues following the precautionary measures. The actor is currently under strict medical supervision and resting at home. He has asked his viewers to keep him in their prayers so that he can get well soon. For the unversed, the actor is currently seen portraying the role of Veer Singhania in Naagin 5 that premiered on television a few weeks back. 

The audience is also loving his on-screen chemistry with Surbhi Chanda aka Bani in the show. Earlier this week, TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is reportedly in home isolation. Gurmeet took to social media and informed everyone about the same. Another TV actor, Ansh Bagri of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame was also diagnosed with Coronavirus. He confirmed the same and told TOI that he has been in isolation since the day he felt sick and that he is taking all precautions. 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra: Take pride in my failures; Won't term it depression which earlier I did

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sneak peek of upcoming romantic scene with Sharad Malhotra leaves VaNi fans amazed
Naagin 5's Sharad Malhotra on drug case in the industry: It's a personal choice, why drag the entire sector?
Naagin 5: Fans call Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's pool scene from latest episodes as 'beautiful'
Naagin 5: Amid IPL fever; fans of Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra trend Vani Ki Shaadi to share excitement
Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's 'pool romance' has left VaNi fans stunned; See Photos
Naagin 5 PROMO: Veer forcibly marries Bani; Will Adi Naagin, Naag Hriday's love story remain incomplete again?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement