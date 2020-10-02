Naagin 5 fame Sharad Malhotra tests positive for COVID 19; Actor under home quarantine

Sharad Malhotra who is currently seen in the show Naagin 5, has been diagnosed with Coronavirus. However, his wife has tested negative for the same.

Sharad Malhotra, who is currently seen in the show Naagin 5, has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, that’s right. According to a report by TOI, the actor developed mild symptoms on Thursday. For the unversed, he was busy shooting for the supernatural drama of late. He reportedly took advice from doctors about the same and underwent the COVID-19 test that came out positive. The actor himself has confirmed the same and said that he has quarantined himself at home as of now.

Malhotra has further mentioned that his wife has tested negative for the same and that she continues following the precautionary measures. The actor is currently under strict medical supervision and resting at home. He has asked his viewers to keep him in their prayers so that he can get well soon. For the unversed, the actor is currently seen portraying the role of Veer Singhania in Naagin 5 that premiered on television a few weeks back.

The audience is also loving his on-screen chemistry with Surbhi Chanda aka Bani in the show. Earlier this week, TV actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee also tested positive for COVID-19. The couple is reportedly in home isolation. Gurmeet took to social media and informed everyone about the same. Another TV actor, Ansh Bagri of Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji fame was also diagnosed with Coronavirus. He confirmed the same and told TOI that he has been in isolation since the day he felt sick and that he is taking all precautions.

