Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks drop dead gorgeous in a traditional outfit; See PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna plays the female lead in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest picture on Instagram.
If there is one show that has been receiving tremendous response from the audience as of now, it is definitely Naagin 5. The supernatural drama premiered back in August 9, 2020, and has been going well so far. It features Surbhi Chandna as the female lead Bani. The actress has been earning a lot of praise owing to her stint in the show. Well, another reason for this is because she has earlier also appeared in many other popular shows. 

As we speak of this, the gorgeous diva has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that makes for a delightful glimpse. Surbhi dresses her traditional best and one cannot take their eyes off her. The actress wears a yellow-coloured lehenga teamed up with a pink dupatta. She also teams it up with beautiful silver jewellery that includes a necklace, earrings, bangles, and more. The actress opts for a dewy makeup look and chooses a matching lip colour.

Check out the picture below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love that look on officialsurbhic pinkvillatelly . . . . #surbhichandana #actress #naagin #naagin5 #pinkvillatelly

A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (pinkvillatelly) on

Apart from Surbhi Chandna, Naagin 5 also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, and others in the lead roles. Moreover, the audience is loving Surbhi and Sharad’s on-screen chemistry in the supernatural drama. The latter had to be away from the show for some time as he was diagnosed with COVID-19. However, he recovered soon and is now back on the sets. Talking about Surbhi, she has earlier acted in shows like Ishqbaaaz, Sanjivani 2, and others.   

Also Read: Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna ends the weekend on a happy note as she dines out & enjoys yummy food; See PIC

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

