Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is all decked up in red as she strikes a stunning pose for the camera; See PHOTO

Surbhi Chandna is currently seen playing the role of Bani in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out the latest picture of the actress on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is currently one of the most popular and sought after actresses in the Indian television industry. The stunning diva has appeared in numerous daily soaps and won the hearts of the audience with her brilliant acting prowess. Surbhi has appeared in shows like Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz while receiving accolades for her spectacular performances in the same. The actress is also an avid social media user and often keeps updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life.

As we speak of this, the Naagin 5 star has given a glimpse of herself in an all-red outfit. There is no denying this fact that Surbhi looks ethereal in the picture as she dresses up like a bride. She also wears matching jewellery that further enhances her entire look. Apart from that, she also hints at a surprise after having captioned the post as ‘coming soon.’ Surbhi opts for a peachy makup look and chooses a red lip colour and eyeliner rimmed eyes.

Check out the picture below:

As of now, Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. She plays the female lead Bani in the show. It also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. The audience is all praises for the on-screen Jodi of Surbhi and Sharad in the same. However, the latter had to take a hiatus for some time after having diagnosed with COVID-19. Now, that he is fully recovered, the actor has returned to the sets and resumed shoot.

Also Read: Naagin 5's Surbhi Chandna aka Bani looks resplendent in a shimmery saree; See PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

Share your comment ×