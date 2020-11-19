Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold as she stuns in a colourful lehenga; See PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is among the many guests who appeared during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 14. Meanwhile, check out the latest pictures.

Remember when Surbhi Chandna of Naagin 5 fame graced the sets of Bigg Boss 14 a few days back? The television diva’s fans were sent into a frenzy after having seen her in a glamorous avatar in the reality show. For those who missed the episode, there is nothing to feel bad about as Surbhi has shared a glimpse of her look from that day on social media now and is showered with comments owing to the same post.

Let’s talk about her overall look here. The actress opts for an embellished colourful lehenga teamed up with a matching halter neck blouse. She also accessorizes it with a fancy choker necklace that further enhances her look. Moreover, the floral hairband that Surbhi wears acts more like a tiara for her and we are loving that! Her makeup game is also on point as she opts for bronzed cheeks, nude lip colour, and silver eyeshadow. There is no denying that she completely aces her festive look here.

Check out the pictures below:

As soon as Surbhi Chandna shared these pictures on her Instagram handle, comments started pouring in from everywhere. Her sister Pranavi Chandna, Anjum Fakih, and Mreenal Deshraj are among others who have admired her beauty in the comments section. As has been mentioned above, the actress is currently seen in Naagin 5 in which she plays the female lead, Bani. Her on-screen chemistry with Sharad Malhotra in the supernatural drama co-starring Mohit Sehgal has won the hearts of the audience.

