Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna slays a blue sheer net saree with elegance & we are all hearts for her; See PICS

Surbhi Chandna plays the female lead in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. It also features Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra.

Surbhi Chandna has been winning hearts like no other actress in current times owing to her stint in Naagin 5. The audience is loving her character as Bani in the supernatural drama. More often, it is Surbhi’s impeccable style sense that grabs our attention and her social media timeline is proof. The diva has gone on a totally different spree of late and one can figure out the same by having looked at her latest pictures on social media.

Yes, her latest obsession is sarees and she leaves no chance to slay them on her handle. As we speak of this, the Sanjivani 2 actress has once again shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she looks ravishing. Surbhi is seen wearing an embellished blue-coloured sheer net saree teamed up with a matching blouse here. She also wears a pair of golden bangles and puts on a green bindi that further enhances her beauty in all the pictures.

Check them out below:

For the unversed, this happens to be one of Surbhi Chandna’s looks for her role in Naagin 5. Apart from her, the show also features Sharad Malhotra, Mohit Sehgal, Swarda Thigale, Utkarsh Gupta, and others in the lead roles. Right from the beginning, the fans are going berserk over her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Sharad in the show. Prior to this, the actress appeared in yet another popular show titled Sanjivani 2 in which she played the role of Dr. Ishaani.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

