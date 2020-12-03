Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna's expressions are a delight to watch as she slays a saree in her PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna currently plays the female lead in Naagin 5. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna is currently winning accolades owing to her stint in the show Naagin 5. For the unversed, she plays the female lead Bani in the supernatural drama backed by Ekta Kapoor. Moreover, the audience simply loves the on-screen chemistry of the actress with her co-star Sharad Malhotra. Apart from her acting prowess in shows, Surbhi is also known for her utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices. We get a glimpse of the same on her social media handles.

There is no doubt about the fact that the diva looks like a dream in sarees. If you do not believe us then take a look at her latest pictures. Surbhi looks absolutely gorgeous as she wears a printed black saree teamed up with a sleeveless deep neck blouse. The actress also wears a blue necklace including matching earrings and bangles to amp up her ethnic look here. She ties up her hair into a messy bun and as usual, her makeup game is on point.

Check out the pictures below:

While Surbhi has been already garnering praises for her work in Naagin 5, the actress is also known for her stint in some other popular television shows in the industry. For instance, she was seen in Sanjivani 2 before venturing into the Naagin franchise. The gorgeous diva played the role of Dr. Ishaani in the popular show that also shared Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Gupta, and others in the lead roles. We cannot move forward without having mentioned Surbhi’s stint as Anika in Ishqbaaaz.

Credits :Surbhi Chandna Instagram

