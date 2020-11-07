Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna's makeup game is on point as she strikes stunning poses in her new PHOTOS

Surbhi Chandna is currently seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Check out her latest pictures on Instagram.

Surbhi Chandna never fails to impress us with her acting skills and of course, her stunning beauty. The actress has went on to become one of the most inevitable parts of the Indian television industry for all the obvious reasons. Be it Anika in Ishqbaaaz or be it Bani in Naagin 5, the gorgeous diva always entertains the audience to the fullest by showcasing her brilliant acting prowess in shows. That is why she also enjoys a huge fan base.

Surbhi often takes some time off her busy schedule to keep her fans posted with whatever is happening in her life. The actress has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks simply amazing. The Sanjivani star is wearing a black top teamed up with a pair of blue and white striped pants in the two pictures that she has shared on her Instagram story. However, it is Surbhi’s flawless makeup that grabs all of our attention here.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about her career, the diva is currently seen in the popular show Naagin 5 in which she plays the female lead, Bani. The supernatural drama also features Sharad Malhotra and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. Surbhi’s on-screen chemistry with Sharad in the show has received a lot of love from the audiences. In fact, fans often root for the two actors on social media. Prior to this, Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the show Sanjivani 2 that also featured Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl, and others in the lead roles.

