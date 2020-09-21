Naagin 5: Fans call Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's pool scene from latest episodes as 'beautiful'
Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are raising the temperatures on the small screen with their 'electrifying' chemistry in Naagin 5. The actors have been making sure to keep the audience hooked with their off-screen and on-screen camaraderie and the latest episode has yet again got the loyal fans talking. In the episode aired on Sunday, the duo is seen sharing a romantic moment as they are pushed in the pool. Both Surbhi and Sharad played to their strengths in making the scene stand out.
Perfectly executed beautiful scene #naagin5 #VAni https://t.co/jGD3Sjnzv8
— VAni's Swimming Pool (@Itscuteme1) September 21, 2020
The highlight from yesterday episode #Naagin5 #VaNi #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra pic.twitter.com/J0E8bb3ENi
— (@Aaliyaa1x) September 21, 2020
@SurbhiChandna @itsssharad09 you both are fabulous actors , honestly this particular scene was amazing i am speechless , pani ke andar esa scene karna koi aasan baat nahi hai but you both are fabulous #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #Naagin5 #Vani pic.twitter.com/fKjxLYgPkf
— Tahura (@sc_shivika) September 21, 2020
They both nailed it in this scene #SharadMalhotra #Naagin5 #vAni #veerbani #veersinghania #Veeranshusinghania #SurbhiChandna @ektarkapoor we love them @SMalhotra009 @itsssharad09 @SurbhiChandna pic.twitter.com/OC3mpZzPLS
— SHARAD MERA PATAKHA (@sharadmyangel) September 21, 2020
Star game on point #Naagin5 #VaNi #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #Sharbhi pic.twitter.com/Q6KeFHbrbG
— (@Aaliyaa1x) September 21, 2020
Sassily Nailed the scene !!
That Rolling though #Naagin5 #Vani https://t.co/6dUomQKdbX
— Vani In Bedroom (@Muni_Fx) September 21, 2020
He removed that chain #Naagin5 #VaNi #SurbhiChandna #SharadMalhotra #Sharbhi pic.twitter.com/ZVHekyv1vS
— (@Aaliyaa1x) September 21, 2020
Also Read: Naagin 5: Surbhi Chandna's sizzling yellow saree look leaves Arjun Bijlani recalling THIS popular 90s song
Meanwhile, speaking about Naagin 5, the show was launched by Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and later was taken over by Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit Sehgal. Mohit's character is shown to be sinister and with hidden motives, according to the latest promo. How will Vani's love story move forward? Only time will tell. But are you enjoying Naagin 5? Let us know in the comments section below.
Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani along with Namit Khanna.