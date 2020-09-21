Naagin 5: Fans call Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's pool scene from latest episodes as 'beautiful'

In the last episode of Naagin 5, Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's scene in the pool was hailed by fans. Check it out.

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra are raising the temperatures on the small screen with their 'electrifying' chemistry in Naagin 5. The actors have been making sure to keep the audience hooked with their off-screen and on-screen camaraderie and the latest episode has yet again got the loyal fans talking. In the episode aired on Sunday, the duo is seen sharing a romantic moment as they are pushed in the pool. Both Surbhi and Sharad played to their strengths in making the scene stand out.

Meanwhile, speaking about Naagin 5, the show was launched by , Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra and later was taken over by Surbhi, Sharad and Mohit Sehgal. Mohit's character is shown to be sinister and with hidden motives, according to the latest promo. How will Vani's love story move forward? Only time will tell. But are you enjoying Naagin 5? Let us know in the comments section below.

Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani along with Namit Khanna.

