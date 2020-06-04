Naagin 5 FIRST LOOK takes the internet by storm; Not Dipika Kakar, fans want Hina Khan to play the lead

The much-awaited first look of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5 is out, and fans are already rooting for Hina Khan as the new 'icchadhari naagin.' Read on.

A few days ago, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor left fans in a tizzy. Giving bad news she revealed that she's putting an end to Naagin 4. However, sharing a piece of good news she also assured that she's immediately going to bring the next season, i.e. Naagin 5. Yes, this left everyone sad and happy at the same time. Ever since the announcement of Naagin 5, rumours of the show's new cast has been doing the rounds. Everyone is curious to know who will become Ekta's Naagin this season, and enthrall us as the new 'icchadhari naagin.'

While Ekta cleared the air of Naagin 4's closure and Naagin 5's beginning, she did not reveal anything about the cast. She said that she will give Naagin 4 a proper and logical end, immediately kick-start Naagin 5. However, speculations about the lead actors and actresses have been surfacing for quite some time. We at Pinkvilla also told you that Ekta is thinking of getting Dipika Kakar onboard this season, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Though there's no confirmation of the lead actor or actress, there's something that will make all Naagin fans dance in merriment. Well, apparently, the first look from the show has been revealed. Yes, you read that right!

A photo shared by the supernatural thriller's creative director Mukta Dhond has been spreading like wildfire on social media. It is touted to be the first poster of Naagin 5. In the picture that has taken the internet by storm, a woman can be seen standing and joining hands in front of a temple. However, we cannot see the face of the lady, as her back is facing the camera, and the photo is quite blurred. Not only the poster, but 's name as the face of Naagin 5 is also going viral. Yes, fans want to see Hina play the lead role in Naagin 5, and have been constantly rooting for her.

Ever since Ekta sent out the message about the new show, fans have been demanding to see the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress playing the shape-shifting female cobra in the upcoming supernatural drama. Suggesting Hina's name they have been bombarding Ekta's comment section, and requesting to bring Hina onboard in Naagin 5. One fan wrote, 'Only Hina Khan as Naagin can take this show to another level, while another stated, 'Hina Khan is the best lead.' Yes, so not Dipika Kakar, fans are demanding Hina as the female lead in Naagin 5.

Take a look at Naagin 5's first look here:

Well, only Ekta will be able to clarify and confirm, who will be the face of Naagin 5, but for that, we will have to wait and watch. Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang's name as the male lead is also circulating among the gossip mills. However, no clarity has been given to date about the Naagin 5 cast.

Meanwhile, speaking about Naagin 4 ending, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria had revealed that it is not because of monetary issues. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you want to see playing the female lead in Naagin 5. Let us know in the comment section below.



