Naagin 5 FIRST Promo: Hina Khan's look as the 'most powerful naagin' REVEALED; Secrets to unveil soon

The first promo of the much-awaited supernatural drama Naagin 5 has finally been released. It reveals the face of the 'most powerful icchadhari naagin' and it is none other than Hina Khan. Take a look.

Naagin 5 fans get ready for an enthralling show, as the first promo of the upcoming supernatural drama has been released. After a long wait, the Naagin 5's first promo has been dropped. It reveals the face of the 'most powerful naagin', who is none other than . Yes, after creating a lot of curiosity among fans with its previous poster, Hina Khan's 'first look' from Naagin 5 is out, and it is certain to leave you mightly thrilled.

Just a few moments ago, a promo of Naagin 5 was shared by the channel (Colors TV). It begins with altering everyone that it is 'finally' time to unveil the big hidden secrets of the naagin universe, as now as the 'most meritorious naagin' will take over. Slowly, we get to see Hina Khan's face dressed up as a naagin. With big earrings, nose ring, head-gear, dramatic-bold makeup, and open tresses, Hina Khan looks extremely beautiful in the 'naagin avatar.' Hina Khan's veryfirst look icchadhari naagin is convincing, eloquent, and impressive.

The intensity in Hina's eyes adds to the overall curiosity that something huge is going to take place in the coming days on the show. The promo also hints that some important secrets which have been hidden for years will now be divulged soon as this new compelling naagin has arrived.

Take a look at Hina's first look from Naagin 5:

Hina Khan's fans are surely going to be left mesmerized with the actress's look in the supernatural thriller series. Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Mohit Malhotra will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the fifth season of Naagin. Though the premiere date of Naagin 5 is not known yet, it will air on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm. What are your thoughts on this first promo of Naagin 5? Are you excited to see how Hina Khan takes Naagin a top-notch? Let us know in the comment section below.

