Naagin 5: Here's why we think Hina Khan & Surbhi Chandna will manage to take the franchise to greater heights

We reported yesterday that Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan are in talks for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5, and we think they will certainly take the show to greater heights. Here's what we think.

When the reports about Naagin 5 were first confirmed by Ekta Kapoor, we saw fans hoping and praying that takes it up, and now, reports have it that she might actually be a part of the show. Well, we all know we couldn't have imagined Hina play the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, but she pulled it off like a boss and that has indeed left everyone impressed. Now, with a show like Naagin, we might or might not see her in a negative avatar, but we sure think she will make for a stunning Naagin purely because there is so much glamour and of course, some mystery, both of which Hina can pull off extremely well.

Not to typecast her, but Hina does have the acting prowess for it and while she has made an attempt at breaking the image that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai built for her, she is now more open to roles, as we have seen already, and we are sure fans will also await such developments and welcome them with open arms. With Hina, she tick marks both the boxes, one where we think from the audience perspective and the other, where we think from the point of view of popularity, her skill set, and other things.

For Surbhi Chandna, on the other hand, this might actually turn out to be the role that will be like getting out of the mould that she has set for herself with the past shows. We have seen Surbhi as Ishani in Sanjivani last, and she was all about standing up for herself as much as she was about emotions and a lovely girl at heart. For that matter, her role as Annika in Ishqbaaaz, also fit the same characteristics. With a show like Naagin, she won't just prove to be a diverse actress, but she'll be enhancing the kind of work that she has to her credit while experimenting with what seems to work out for her.

With Surbhi, it is more like expanding the horizons of her work and also, seeing what does the audience want and is more reciprocating of. Surbhi's last two shows received a lot of love, and she did a great job at her roles, however, the TRPs did not turn out well and they eventually went off-air. None the less, Surbhi joining the Naagin clan will mean that it is an experiment in both senses, however, they will both be banking on the popularity that the show and the actress enjoys, which in turn, will be a win-win situation for everyone.

We think this is going to be an interesting pairing for the Naagins, what about you?

Credits :Pinkvilla

