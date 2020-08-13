Naagin 5: Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra's look is beyond majestic as the shape shifting serpents; Take a look

Hina Khan will be seen narrating the story to Nia Sharma in the beginning of Naagin 5. Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar play her lovers in the show.

has been introduced as the most powerful shape shifting serpent in the history of Naagin franchise. The fifth season started from taking the audience to the era when the first shape shifting serpent was seen and the triangle which led to it. Hina will be seen narrating the story to Nia Sharma in the beginning of Naagin 5. Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar play her lovers in the show. While Mohit plays a serpent himself, Dheeraj is an eagle who falls in love with the most powerful serpent.

The channel has shared a new look of the two, where both Hina and Mohit are seen posing royally. While Hina is dolled up in an orange coloured outfit with a maang tika and smokey eyes, Mohit looks royal in a brown coloured outfit with heavy golden borders. The two look beyond majestic in the new motion poster. Naagin 5 has already piqued everyone's curiosity, thanks to the stellar star cast. The show began mid episode from the fourth season.

Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra will be taking the story forward as the reincarnation takes place. Surbhi has already begun shooting for the show with this being her first collaboration with Balaji Telefilms. Mohit Sehgal too will be returning to the small screen after a small break. He made his debut with Miley Jab Hum Tum. Sharad has worked with Balaji before in the show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki. Naagin 5 airs at 8 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

