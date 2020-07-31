Naagin 5: Hina Khan looks 'stunning' as shape shifting serpent; Past naagins Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shower love

Naagin 5: Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share pictures all decked up in her Naagin avatar and fans can't get enough of her beauty. Take a look.

has finally entered the Naagin clan and begun shooting for Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show Naagin 5. While previously Hina did not reveal anything about her doing the show, now the diva has finally confirmed that she's the 'new Naagin' in town. She revealed her Naagin look as she took to her social media handle to share some BTS pictures from her vanity van. Ever since it was known that Hina is going to be the new shape-shifting serpent in the fifth season of Naagin, fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Now, with Hina finally giving some glimpses of her much-awaited Naagin look, the curiosity level has just gone a top-notch. Not one or two, Hina shared several pictures decked up as a Naagin, and it has created a storm on the internet. Dressed in a maroon and golden blouse with leggings, Hina looks absolutely stunning. The heavy jewelry, makeup, and slightly curled tresses complement her look and add to her overall charm. Hina truly glamorous in the pictures as a Naagin, and is totally slaying it. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say, we haven't seen such a sexy Naagin in the last four seasons of the popular franchise.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan shares a BTS video of her 'vanity van' makeup session and we wonder if it is for Naagin 5

The diva captioned these awe-inspiring pictures as 'She is coming.' Within moments of her sharing the snaps, fans went bonkers and bombarded her comment section with loads of compliments. Not only fans but also her friends from the Telly world.

Previous Naagin's and Adaa Khan also wished Hina luck for her new venture. Mouni Roy wrote, 'Bestest Wishes,' while Adaa Khan showered her with love. Hina's former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Kanchi Singh commented, 'Stunning.' Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Ariah Agarwal wrote, 'Yaay, Slay.' Calling Hina the deadliest Naagin, Vikaas Kalantri wrote, Wow. Congratulations and all the Best Princess. You will kill it for sure.' Niddhi Uttam and Aashka Goradia were also all hearts for Hina's never-seen-before avatar.

Take a look at Hina Khan' Naagin 5 look here:

Meanwhile, the release date of the show is not known yet, but it will come soon. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra will also be seen playing pivotal roles in Naagin season 5. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Hina Khan's Naagin avatar? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

