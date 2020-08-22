Naagin 5: Hina Khan's Adi Naagin look inspired doll hits the market and it will leave you awestruck; See Pic

Hina Khan's Naagin 5 look inspired lookalike dolls have hit the makert, and you certainly cannot miss the sarvshreshth naagin doll version. Take a look.

is brimming with happiness, and she has two major reasons for it. First, the premiere episode of Naagin 5 broke all records and achieved a huge feat of becoming the 'Number 1 show' on Colors TV. Second, the actresses' Naagin 5 look inspired dolls have hit the market, yes you read that right. Hina Khan's Adi Naagin avatar inspired lookalike dolls have made it to the market, and it is certainly hard to miss cannot miss this beautiful 'sarvshreshth naagin' doll version.

The diva recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the doll version of her Naagin 5 look, and it has left many fans awestruck. From the attire to jewelry to the hairdo, the doll resembles Hina's Adi Naagin look to utter perfection. With this awe-inspiring picture of the Naagin 5 doll version, Hina wrote, 'Nageshwari.' Well, we must say, just like our beloved Hina Khan, this Naagin 5 inspired doll is also extremely beautiful and is a sight to behold.

Take a look at Hina's post here:

This is not the first time that Hina Khan has made it to the doll market. Hina's iconic character, Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and her Cannes 2019 look inspired dolls also rocked the doll market, leaving the actress overwhelmed.

The beautiful actress received a lot of love and support from fans for her stint in Naagin 5. While he set the premise for Naagin 5 as the lead, her stint was short and Surbhi Chandna has slithered into the role for the supernatural drama. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

