Naagin 5: From Hina Khan's exit to Surbhi's leaked look, five times the supernatural drama made headlines

Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer Naagin 5 will reportedly go off-air soon. It premiered on August 9, 2020.

Speak of a supernatural TV drama and among the first names that strike our mind is the Naagin franchise. Naagin 5 premiered in August 2020 and has been garnering a mixed response from the audience. However, a recent piece of news has shocked many as of now. A report by TOI earlier stated that the show will go off-air in February this year. The revenge drama is likely to be replaced by another supernatural show which is reportedly based on vampires.

Well, that’s bad news for all the ardent fans of the show. Featuring Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles, the supernatural drama caused a lot of hype during its premiere. It also witnessed cameo performances made by , Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. There is no denying the fact that many of us are going to miss the show. There are times when it made headlines on the internet owing to various reasons. We will now be looking into some of the instances when Naagin 5 made headlines.

The mystery lady in Naagin 5’s poster

The netizens were quick to speculate the identity of the mystery lady who appeared in the new poster of the supernatural drama just before it grand premiere on television. This definitely left many of them excited as they were quick to note that the stunning Icchadhari Naagin was none other than Hina Khan herself!

The leading lady of the show

Many among the audience were heartbroken after Hina Khan suddenly made an exit from Naagin 5 after appearing in a few episodes. However, another surprise awaited the fans of the supernatural drama as it was announced that Surbhi Chandna has been roped in as the leading lady of the show.

Hina Khan didn’t want to do Naagin 5

While it is true that the audience loved Hina’s stint in the show, very few are aware of the fact that she didn’t want to be a part of the supernatural drama. The actress made headlines when she spilled the beans about the same on multiple platforms. Citing the reason for her decision, the diva said that she didn’t want to do television for a while. For the unversed, she was also offered Naagin 4!

Bigg Boss 10 fame Manu Punjabi’s remark on the show

Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai sesion 1,2,3,4,5 #nagin Comment PLEASE pic.twitter.com/7ZQC7GMtSd — Manu Punjabi (manupunjabim3) September 13, 2020

The former BB contestant once took to social media and mocked a particular scene from the show featuring Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. Both the actors could be seen sticking their snake fangs out in the same. While reacting to the same, Manu wrote, “Hahahahahaha Yeh kya tamasha hai yaar TV par kuch bhi Dikhate hai season 1,2,3,4, #nagin Comment PLEASE.”

Surbhi Chandna’s leaked look

Surbhi’s look from Naagin 5 was leaked during the time when she had just begun shooting for the same. This was during the time when Hina Khan was already a part of the supernatural drama and many people didn’t have the slightest idea that she will be replaced by Surbhi as the female lead.

