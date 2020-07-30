  1. Home
Naagin 5: Hina Khan's FIRST look as shape shifting serpent leaves fans gawking; Call her the prettiest naagin

Hina Khan's first look in Naagin 5 has been received very well by fans, who cannot get over her pretty avatar. Read.
July 30, 2020
Naagin 5: Hina Khan's FIRST look as shape shifting serpent leaves fans gawking; Call her the prettiest naaginNaagin 5: Hina Khan's FIRST look as shape shifting serpent leaves fans gawking; Call her the prettiest naagin

We had already informed about Hina Khan being roped in to play the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 5. After a month of anticipation, Hina's first look as Naagin has been revealed and it has got her fans talking. Hina has been revealed to be the most powerful Naagin of the franchise and well, one can only wait to see what is in store for fans. "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!," Colors wrote while sharing the promo. 

Naagin 5 will be followed after Naagin 4 which will see its finale soon. For the finale, Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame and Adaa Khan, who was seen in Naagin 1 and 2, have also come in to add spice. Nia Sharma and Rashami Desai along with Surbhi and Adaa recently shared a selfie from the sets and it really got fans all the more excited. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking of Hina, Ekta Kapoor had wanted to rope in Hina for the supernatural franchise last season too but the dates couldn't match. Hina has already started shooting for the show today, as per sources. Hina too shared a video from her vanity too and it looks like she was getting ready for her Naagin avatar. 

Meanwhile, it is known that Hina will be seen in a cameo role which will later be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna. Are you excited for the show?

