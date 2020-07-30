Naagin 5: Hina Khan's FIRST look as shape shifting serpent leaves fans gawking; Call her the prettiest naagin
We had already informed about Hina Khan being roped in to play the role of a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 5. After a month of anticipation, Hina's first look as Naagin has been revealed and it has got her fans talking. Hina has been revealed to be the most powerful Naagin of the franchise and well, one can only wait to see what is in store for fans. "Khulenge barso puraane raaz aur saamne aayega sabse balshaali Naagin ka chehera!," Colors wrote while sharing the promo.
Speaking of Hina, Ekta Kapoor had wanted to rope in Hina for the supernatural franchise last season too but the dates couldn't match. Hina has already started shooting for the show today, as per sources. Hina too shared a video from her vanity too and it looks like she was getting ready for her Naagin avatar.
Meanwhile, it is known that Hina will be seen in a cameo role which will later be taken forward by Surbhi Chandna. Are you excited for the show?