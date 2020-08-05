  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5: The Kapil Sharma Show's Chinky & Minky to play Surbhi Chandna's twin sisters in supernatural drama?

Gossip mills are abuzz that The Kapil Sharma Show fame Chinky & Minky have been approached to play pivotal roles in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural drama Naagin 5. Read on to know more.
42839 reads Mumbai
Naagin 5: The Kapil Sharma Show's Chinky & Minky to play Surbhi Chandna's twin sisters in supernatural drama?Naagin 5: The Kapil Sharma Show's Chinky & Minky to play Surbhi Chandna's twin sisters in supernatural drama?

Naagin 5 has become the most discussed topic in the Indian Television industry right now. The makers recently revealed that the first look of the 'most powerful Naagin' aka Hina Khan from the upcoming supernatural drama and it has left fans gawking. Now, the curiosity among fans about Naagin 5 is just increasing day by day. Fans are intrigued to know about the cast, story, and new twists. Now, to pique their interests further, now it is being said that two faces from the much-loved comedy sitcom, The Kapil Sharma Show, have been roped in to join Naagin 5's ensemble cast. 

TKSS's much-loved twin sisters Chinky and Minky aka Surabhi Mehra and Samriddhi Mehra have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the supernatural drama. We have learnt that the two will play twin sisters of Surbhi Chandna in the show. Yes, you read that right! Surabhi and Samriddhi may essay the role of the twin sisters of Surbhi Chandna's character. Sources reveal that they have been approached and the makers are still in talks with them, and nothing has been finalized yet.  

ALSO READ: Naagin 5: Hina Khan looks 'stunning' as shape shifting serpent; Past naagins Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan shower love

Hina Khan has kick-started shooting for the show and her character will bid adieu within some episodes. Post Hina's exit, Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna will take on Naagin 5. Kundali Bhagya's Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be seen in a cameo in Naagin 5. Mohit Malhotra has also been roped in but his role is not certain yet. 

Several media reports also suggest that Sharad Malhotra, who has been a part of Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, among others, has been brought on board to play the negative lead on the show. But, no confirmations have been made yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement