Naagin 5: Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja SQAUSHES rumours of entering Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra's starrer

Arjit Taneja, who is best known for his role in Kumkum Bhagya, was rumoured to enter supernatural drama Naagin 5. However, the actor has now refuted the news and clarified that he is not entering Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's starrer, post Mohit Sehgal's exit. Read on.

Ever since Naagin 5 began its journey on Indian Television, it has caught everyone's attention. After , Mohit Malhotra, and Dheeraj Dhoopar set the premise of the show, another powerful cast took over. Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, and Sharad Malhotra got introduced as the leads of the Naagin 5, and it took major turns thereof. A few days ago, Pinkvilla was the first one to break the news of Mohit's departure from Naagin 5.

We informed you that Mohit's character of Aadi Naag will end in the show soon with his true intentions exposed. We also revealed that the makers keen to introduce another love triangle and are mulling to rope a girl. However, several reports claimed that the Arjit Taneja of Kumkum Bhagya fame will enter the show. It was said that Arjit's character will be shown falling in love with Bani (Surbhi) and a love triangle will revolve around them and Veer (Sharad). But, this news was not confirmed or denied by the show's makers.

However, now Arjit himself has reacted to the news of him entering Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 5. The actor has rubbished the rumours, and clearly stated that he is not Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra's starrer, post Mohit Sehgal's exit. Yes, Arjit will not be seen in Naagin 5. Squashing the news, Arjit said that he is unaware of where such rumours began, as he has not taken up any new role in Naagin 5.

In a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Arjit said, 'I don't know from where this news is coming. I am not doing the show. It is completely untrue.'

Meanwhile, fans are loving Bani and Veer's chemistry in Naagin 5. They have also coined a special name for them 'VaNi.' More about Mohit's exit is yet to be known. It would be interesting to see how his character Jay aka Aadi Naag comes to an end. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Bollywood Life

