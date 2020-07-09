Naagin 5: Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar roped in to play a negative role; Hina Khan to do a cameo?

After Asha Negi, news of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan all set to essay a grey character in Naagin 4 is doing rounds. Moreover, some important details of Hina's role in the supernatural thriller has been revealed. Read on to know more.

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming supernatural thriller Naagin 5 is creating a storm on social media, even before its release. While Naagin 4 has not ended yet, news about Naagin 5 cast, crew, and story is already doing rounds. Undoubtedly, viewers are excited to watch Naagin 4's conclusion, but their curiosity to know more details about Naagin 5 is getting higher. Just a few days ago, it was rumoured that Pavitra Rishta actress Asha Negi may join Naagin 5, however, the actress denied the news, calling it a rumour.

Now, news of another actor being a part of Naagin season 5 has come up, and it is none other than Dheeraj Dhoopar. Yes, the Kundali Bhagya's Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar might play a pivotal role in Naagin 5. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, Dheeraj may play a negative role in the show, i.e. his character may have grey shades to it. A source close to the show informed the leading entertainment portal that the project is still at the nascent stage, the creative team is writing several plots to pitch it to the channel and production house. However, there are high chances that Dheeraj may play a negative character in Naagin 5. But, things are still under wraps and no confirmations regarding it have been made yet.

Not only this, we earlier told you that much-loved actress has been roped in to play a character in Naagin 5. Now, some important details of Hina's role in the supernatural thriller have been revealed. As per sources, Hina will play a cameo in Naagin 5. Yes, she will not be seen in the lead, but her character will be short.

Apparently, Dheeraj and Hina's character will be connected, i.e. they will be paired opposite each other on the show. A report in another leading portal (IWM Buzz) states that Hina and Dheeraj's characters will be bumped off within a few episodes. Yes, their characters will die during the initial episodes of Naagin 5. Later, the plot will be carried on by Surbhi Chandna.

While no confirmations have been made yet by Naagin 5 makers yet, this sure is an interesting [peice of information. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

