Naagin 5: Makers REVEAL 'new' poster of the show; Drop major hints of Hina Khan being the icchadhari naagin

Is Hina Khan the new icchadhari naagin for Naagin 5? The supernatural drama's new poster drop major hints about the actress turning into a shape-shifting serpent. Take a look.

Naagin 5 is one of the most-awaited shows on Indian Television right now. While fans are eager to know how Naagin 4 comes to an end, they are much more excited about the new season's release. Ever since Ekta Kapoor announced that she is coming with the fifth installment of the supernatural drama, the buzz around it is getting bigger and better. From the cast to the lead actress, from the air date to the probable plotline, a lot has been speculated about Naagin 5.

The makers of the supernatural thriller are also leaving no stones unturned to grab viewers' attention. After releasing the first look, a new poster of Naagin 5 has been revealed, and it is dropping major hints of Hina Khan being the 'icchadhari naagin.' Yes, if you go by the poster, the eyes, facial features, and hairdo, will make you feel that it is none other than everyone's beloved Hina Khan. Though the face of the actress is hidden by snakes around her, many fans are speculating that it is Hina Khan in this new poster of Naagin 5.

Take a look at the new poster of Naagin 5 here:

The new poster is quite thrilling and promises to bring new twists in this story of shape-shifting serpents. Earlier, we had revealed to you that Hina Khan's character in Naagin 5 will be short, she will play a cameo. Not only this, but Hina's role will also be connected to Dheeraj Dhoopar's (of Kundali Bhagya fame) character. Hina and Dheeraj's characters will bid adieu within a few episodes. Later, this mystical story of naagin's will be continued by Surbhi Chandna.

Nothing has been confirmed yet by Naagin 5 makers, but this new post dropping hints of Hina Khan becoming the 'new naagin' in town has certainly taken everyone by surprise and is creating a storm on the internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 5? Let us know in the comment section below.

