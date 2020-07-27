Naagin 5: Mohit Malhotra CONFIRMS Hina Khan to be the new shape shifting serpent: She and I are good friends

Mohit Malhotra confirms that he will be seen with Hina Khan in Naagin 5. The duo worked together previously for a web show.

Naagin 5 is perhaps one of the most awaited shows currently especially with the curiosity about who the new Naagin is going to be. We had reported earlier that Ekta Kapoor has managed to get for the supernatural show. While the makers are yet to officially announce Hina as the new Naagin, Mohit Malhotra who has come on board for the show opposite her has confirmed that he is definitely reuniting with Hina for the show.

Confirming that he is working with Hina for the fifth installment, Mohit said, "Yes, that's true. She and I are good friends, so it feels great to get back with Hina." The actor also revealed that he has not seen much of the four seasons of the show but is positive about it since it is one of the most loved shows. "But Naagin is India’s favourite show and I have always experimented with different genres," he told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, Hina, Mohit and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be seen in a cameo for the show and kickstart the story. We had earlier also reported that Surbhi Chandna will be seen as the naagin later on but nothing has been confirmed or revealed as yet. But, sources are certain that the trio mentioned above will be seen in a cameo.

