Naagin 5: Mohit Malhotra joins Hina Khan to shoot for Ekta Kapoor's show; Shares BTS video from makeup room

After Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra has finally kick-started shooting for the much-awaited supernatural thriller Naagin 5. The actor shared a BTS video from his makeup room. Take a look.

Naagin 5 has been grabbing eyeballs, ever since its announcement. Just about 5 days ago, kick-started shooting for the supernatural drama and also revealed her Naagin look. Hina's Naagin avatar brought about a storm on the internet, as fans couldn't stop gushing over her look. Now, another actor has joined Hina to shoot for Ekta Kapoor's successful franchise. We're talking about none other than Mohit Malhotra. The actor has begun shooting for Naagin 5, as he dropped a major hint on his social media handle.

Mohit took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video from his makeup room, wherein he is seen waiting to get dressed for his character. In the video, Mohit is seen donning is casuals as he preps up to get into the sink of his role for Naagin 5. Mohit's short clip spreading widely on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to see his Naagin 5 avatar. Though much is not know about Mohit's character in the supernatural thriller, he will play a pivotal role.

Take a look at Mohit's video here:

Mohit was the one to confirm that Hina will be seen in the fifth installment of Naagin when the makers kept it a secret. Apparently, Mohit and Hina have been cast opposite each other for Naagin 5. The actor had previously expressed his happiness on reuniting with Hina for the show and revealed that they share a warm bond. The handsome hunk also mentioned that he has not seen much of the previous seasons of Naagin, but he loves to experiment with his on-screen characters.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar will also be seen on the show, while Surbhi Chandna will play the main lead. Several reports suggest that Sharad Malhotra has been approached to play the negative lead on Naagin 5, but confirmations are awaited. Are you excited about Hina and Mohit's chemistry in Naagin 5? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

