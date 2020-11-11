Naagin 5: Mohit Sehgal REFUTES rumours of 'exiting' Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer; See post

Mohit Sehgal aka Jay (Aadi Naag) from Naagin 5 has finally reacted to the news of his role ending in the supernatural drama. Here's what he has to say about exiting the Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra starrer.

Naagin 5 viewers got a 'big shock' when it was reported that Mohit Sehgal was about to exit the supernatural. It was said his character Jay aka Aadi Naag in the show will come to an end soon after his truth is revealed in Naagin 5. While fans were upset after the news broke out, there was no clarification from Mohit's end. However now, the actor has finally reacted to him exiting the Surbhi Chandna (Bani aka Aadi Naagin) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer aka Cheel Aakesh) starrrer.

Mohit took to his social media handle to reveal that he is not exiting Naagin 5. He reshared a post by Naagin 5's creative producer Mukta Dhond 'clarifying' that he is still doing Naagin 5 and squashing the exit rumours. In the post, Mukta cleared how the story of Naagin 5 will move forward with Surbhi, Sharad, and Mohit playing the leads. Putting rumours to rest Mukta shared how the Naagin 5 story will.'All 3 out story. All three here to stay. Surbhi, Mohit, and Sharad..more action, more romance, and so much revenge,' wrote Mukta sharing a goofy picture of the trio.

Resharing Mukta's post, Mohit declared, 'Hope it clarifies everything.' The actor also told a leading news portal, 'It is a lie, I am very much part of the show.'

Take a look at Mukta and Mohit's clarification posts here:

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the makers were planning to introduce another love triangle in the story after Mohit's exit. However, since that is not happening now, it still remains to be seen if another actor or actress joins Naagin 5 for a new plot or not. Recently, Arjit Taneja had refuted rumours of being a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 5.

