  1. Home
  2. tv

Naagin 5 Motion Poster: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra's intriguing looks take internet by storm

The makers of Naagin 5 have released the motion poster of the show much to the excitement of fans. It features Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.
Mumbai
Naagin 5 Motion Poster: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra's intriguing looks take internet by stormNaagin 5 Motion Poster: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra's intriguing looks take internet by storm

The much-awaited show Naagin 5 is here and is all set to premiere soon in just a few days. While the fourth season of the supernatural drama has come to an end, the makers chose not to wait further and are all set to roll out season 5! It will premiere on 9th August 2020 and is all set to enthrall the audience. As we speak of this, the motion poster of Naagin 5 has been released much to the excitement of the audience.

It features Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra. While Hina’s look has been already revealed some time back, the fans are now excited after the revelation of Dheeraj and Mohit’s looks from the show.  Hina looks stunning as she is wearing a maroon-colored skirt teamed up with an embellished golden blouse. Mohit, on the other hand, is clad in a brown dhoti and a matching cloth wrapped around his upper body. Dheeraj Dhoopar looks intriguing in an all-black outfit and his avatar surely reminds us of Ranveer Singh’s role as Alauddin Khilji from the movie Padmaavat!

Check out the motion poster below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Naagin5, 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje, sirf 

A post shared by Balaji Telefilms (balajitelefilmslimited) on

Now, if you are thinking that Hina Khan is playing the lead role in Naagin 5 then you are absolutely wrong. The stunning diva will play a short-lived role in the supernatural drama. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna will play the female lead in Naagin 5. The actress earlier won hearts with her stellar performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani.

Also Read: Naagin 5 Airing Date: Hina Khan and Surbhi Chandna's supernatural TV drama to premiere on THIS day

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement