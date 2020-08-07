Naagin 5 Motion Poster: Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar & Mohit Malhotra's intriguing looks take internet by storm

The makers of Naagin 5 have released the motion poster of the show much to the excitement of fans. It features Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra.

The much-awaited show Naagin 5 is here and is all set to premiere soon in just a few days. While the fourth season of the supernatural drama has come to an end, the makers chose not to wait further and are all set to roll out season 5! It will premiere on 9th August 2020 and is all set to enthrall the audience. As we speak of this, the motion poster of Naagin 5 has been released much to the excitement of the audience.

It features , Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra. While Hina’s look has been already revealed some time back, the fans are now excited after the revelation of Dheeraj and Mohit’s looks from the show. Hina looks stunning as she is wearing a maroon-colored skirt teamed up with an embellished golden blouse. Mohit, on the other hand, is clad in a brown dhoti and a matching cloth wrapped around his upper body. Dheeraj Dhoopar looks intriguing in an all-black outfit and his avatar surely reminds us of ’s role as Alauddin Khilji from the movie Padmaavat!

Check out the motion poster below:

Now, if you are thinking that Hina Khan is playing the lead role in Naagin 5 then you are absolutely wrong. The stunning diva will play a short-lived role in the supernatural drama. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna will play the female lead in Naagin 5. The actress earlier won hearts with her stellar performances in shows like Ishqbaaaz and Sanjivani.

