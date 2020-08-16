  1. Home
Naagin 5: Netizens hail Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal as they make their grand entry into the show

Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal have finally made their respective entries into the supernatural drama Naagin 5. Here's how the netizens have reacted to it.
Naagin 5’s episodes have become far more interesting than ever with time. The show has already made it to the hearts of the audience within a short period. However, the lead pair of the supernatural drama were yet to be revealed and everyone was eagerly waiting for the same. Meanwhile, Hina Khan, Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar were taking forward the story till then. Finally, the makers introduced loads of surprises in the latest episode of the show on Sunday.

The lead pair of Naagin 5 are now revealed – Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal. While everyone was aware of Surbhi’s role as the female lead, there were only speculations about Mohit’s entry. The latest episode has put an end to all the wild guesses now! For the unversed, he plays the role of Jay Mathur in the supernatural drama while Surbhi, on the other hand, plays the role of Bani. Meanwhile, netizens have hailed the two actors post their entry into the show on Twitter.

Check out some of the tweets below:

As we can see, most of them have shared glimpses from the episode on social media while praising the lead pair over their acting skills and surprising entry into Naagin 5. Well, one thing is for sure that there is a love angle coming up between Jay and Bani which we will be able to figure out only with the upcoming episodes of the show. Till then, we will have to wait for the makers to introduce the twists and turns in the tale!

