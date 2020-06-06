Naagin 5: Not Asim Riaz but Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra to play the lead in the supernatural drama?

Paras Chhabra has become a household name post his stint on Bigg Boss 13 and is, reportedly, in talks for Naagin 5.

Ekta Kapoor’s much talked about show Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, which started with a bang in December 2019, is all set to pull its curtains down soon. The supernatural fantasy drama featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead and had won the hearts with its impressive storyline. However, the show faced the brunt of the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown which had brought the entertainment industry to a standstill for around two months now. While the makers had announced the end of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, they also announced Naagin 5.

Ever since then, there have been speculations about the cast of the new season of Naagin. Several names have been doing the rounds to play the lead. Amid this, there were reports that Asim Riaz will be seen playing the lead Naagin 5. While the former Bigg Boss 13 runner up had rubbished the reports, it is reported that another contestant from the popular reality show has been in talks for the supernatural drama. We are talking about Paras Chhabra who was among the most talked about contestant of BB13.

As per the sources, Paras has been approached to play the lead in Naagin 5. However, nothing has been finalised as of now. While we are still waiting for an official announcement, Paras’ fans will be quite excited with this news, after all, they have already seen him another mythological drama Vighnaharta Ganesh.

Meanwhile, Dahiya was also rumoured to be in talks to play one of the leads in Naagin 5. However, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had rubbished the news and called it a piece of fake news.

