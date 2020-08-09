Naagin 5 premiere: Netizens are all praises for Hina Khan's avatar as 'Adi Naagin'

The much-awaited supernatural drama Naagin 5 has premiered on television. Twitter is flooded with reactions over Hina Khan's amazing entry into the show.

The much-awaited show Naagin 5 is here and the first episode has already been aired on television. This time, the makers did not wait long after the end of the fourth season and rolled out the next season soon after that. Most importantly, the first episode witnessed the reunion of ‘Naagins’ from the previous seasons too as Adaa Khan aka Shesha and Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela made cameo appearances in the same. But there is another actress whose entry was much-awaited.

Yes, we are talking about here. The actress has made her entry into the show as the ‘Sarva Shrestha Adi Naagin’ and is earning praises for the same. Netizens are hailing the stunning diva for her amazing entry and spectacular performance in the show. A fan page has tweeted, “Welcome back to Television., You were just fabulous as Naagin. HK your Perfect in each & every role what you do! your Versatility is the best.” Meanwhile, many other users have also requested the actress to be in the entire season of the show.

Check out some of the tweets below:

Welcome back to Television.,You were just fabulous as Naagin Hk your Perfect in each & every role what you do! your Versatility is the best @eyehinakhan Eagerly waiting & excited for coming eps in Naagin 5#HinaKhan #Naagin5 #HinaLaunchesNaagin5 #Naagin5WithHinaKhan pic.twitter.com/RmcgSuEryP — hina_khanfc (Mohamme37896951) August 9, 2020

eyehinakhan Hina you are killin in this look. So beautiful & do cute Wanted to see you in full season but it's alright. Resort your decision! #HinaLaunchesNaagin5 #Naagin5 #HinaKhan #Naagin4Finale pic.twitter.com/dU15Aazwy0 — fanboy (AwaaraMajnu) August 9, 2020

Super excited I am only interested in seeing this season for very first time for this gorgeous diva eyehinakhan ..#HinaKhan Sarvashreshth Naagin #Naagin5 — TanuHina Di (tanu_gupta80) August 9, 2020

For the unversed, Hina Khan will play a short-lived role in Naagin 5. On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna will play the female lead for the rest of the season. The fourth season of the supernatural drama that ended recently featured Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, , , and others in the lead roles.

Stay tuned to get more updates about Naagin 5.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna has started shooting for the supernatural franchise Naagin 5?

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×