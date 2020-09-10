  1. Home
Naagin 5 PROMO: Adi Naagin's 'anger' to DESTROY Cheel; Will Naag Hriday bring a 'big twist'?

Surbhi Chandna gave a glimpse of the upcoming 'twists' in Naagin 5, and fans are left thrilled to watch the battle between Adi Naagin and Cheel (Sharad Malhotra). Take a look at Naagin 5 promo here.
Naagin 5 is one of the most-discussed shows on Indian Television right now, all thanks to its intriguing storyline. The show stars Surbhi Chandna, Sharad Malhotra, and Mohit Sehgal in the lead roles. In the past episodes, it was revealed that Surbhi aka Bani is the Adi Naagin, the most powerful shape-shifting serpent. She also recalled memories of her past and how Cheel (Sharad) killer her lover Naag Hriday in their past life. She is left aghast with the betrayal and is all set to take the ultimate revenge from him. 

Just a few moments ago, Surbhi took to her social media handle to give a glimpse of the upcoming track in Naagin 5, and it has left fans thrilled. She shared a new promo the supernatural drama, which is quite intense. In the promo, Adi Naagin and Cheel are going to battle it out. Yes, Adi Naagin and Cheel will get into a brutal fight, and an angry Naagin will declare that she is all set to 'destroy' him. We can hear Surbhi aka Naagin say 'Khooni Hai tu mere pyaar ka. Main tere vansh ka sarvansh karungi,' and their face-off begins. Both come face to face and put in all efforts to ruin each other. 

However, in the midst of their fight, Naagin is shocked to see someone who she knows closely present there. While the face of the person is not shown, it seems like it is none other than Naag Hriday, who will bring about a 'big twist' in the tale, and turn the tables upside down. With this intriguing promo, Surbhi wrote, 'This latest twist will Khiskhao your pairo tale ki Zameen. So do not forget to watch

Take a look at Surbhi's post and Naagin 5 promo here: 

Well, only time will tell how the Naagin 5 story moves ahead, but this intense promo has certainly left fans excited. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Naagin 5 this Saturday-Sunday at 8 pm only on Colors TV? Let us know in the comment section below. 

