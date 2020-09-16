Naagin 5 PROMO: Bani claims to RUIN Veer after marriage; Jay's 'hidden intention' to turn tables

Surbhi Chandna aka Bani gave a glimpse of the intense drama that is about to leave Naagin 5 viewers enthralled in the upcoming episodes. Take a look.

Surbhi Chandna (Bani), Mohit Sehgal (Jay), and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) starrer Naagin 5 is all set to enthrall fans with some high-end drama. While it is already known that after killing Jay, Veer will forcibly marry Bani, but some intriguing twists await to enthrall fans. Just a few hours ago, Surbhi took to her Instagram handle to share a promo of Naagin 5, as she gave a glimpse of the intense drama that is will make tables turn in the supernatural thriller.

The promo begins with Veer forcefully taking nuptial vows with Bani. While she is helpless at that point, the anger in her eyes shows that she will take revenge soon. As Veer applies Bani vermilion, he warns her that he will destroy her completely. However, an aghast Bani claims that she will avenge herself, and will do everything possible to ruin him. She will clearly state that he will have to pay for his wrongdoings, and she will ensure to make his life hell now.

While this 'war of words' will leave you excited for 'VaNI ki Shaadi', a secret related to Jay will unveil. If you're thinking Jay is no more, you're absolutely wrong. Jay is alive, yes you read that right! He has a hidden intention, which will bring new twists in Naagin 5.

Take a look at Naagin 5's new promo here:

Well, what are Jay's intentions, and how will the war between Bani and Veer proceed, all this will be revealed in the upcoming episode of Naagin 5. So, don't forget to watch Naagin 5 this Saturday and Sunday only on Colors TV at 8 pm. Are you excited about these thrilling twists? Let us know in the comment section below.

